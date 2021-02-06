ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $2.24 on Major Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00005507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $89.55 million and $3.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00177130 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00226059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00070501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00042741 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

