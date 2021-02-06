Zloadr Trading Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zloadr has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $71,340.07 and $90,075.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00060928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.71 or 0.01168663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.59 or 0.06122903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00049466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

