Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Zoom Video Communications worth $490,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 683,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,496,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 91.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 653,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,341,000 after acquiring an additional 312,406 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $419.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 537.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

