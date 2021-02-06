Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.32% of Zscaler worth $353,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average is $157.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

