Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.32% of Zscaler worth $353,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

