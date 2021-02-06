ZumCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.44 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $24.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 210.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

