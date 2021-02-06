Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 10,272 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Qualys worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth $172,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $3,933,791.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,282,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,356,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

