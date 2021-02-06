Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 84,327 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $7,767,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,002,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after acquiring an additional 672,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.06.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

