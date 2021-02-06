Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,296 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

NYSE AEM opened at $70.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

