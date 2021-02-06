Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RBA opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

