Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 20,902 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yandex were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Yandex by 54.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YNDX. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

