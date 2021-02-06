Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.19% of Fabrinet worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,148.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,579 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FN opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

