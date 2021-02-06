Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,900 shares of company stock worth $3,832,678. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

