Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.33.

NYSE:TDY opened at $385.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

