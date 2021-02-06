Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in The Kroger by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

