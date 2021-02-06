Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.32 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 32,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. AJO LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 349,858 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 328,727 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

Shares of PXD opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $147.24. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

