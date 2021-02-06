Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,639 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of FMC by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

NYSE FMC opened at $115.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

