Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.49 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 42,025 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,354,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 119,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,266 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 83,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -108.86 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

