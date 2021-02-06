Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.84 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,336 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $854,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.46.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $155.48 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $158.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

