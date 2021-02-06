Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

