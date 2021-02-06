Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 151.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after buying an additional 124,840 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

