Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,670 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HST opened at $14.20 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

