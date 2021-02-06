Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.77 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 563.8% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 46.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $434.22 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.98, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.63 and a 200-day moving average of $360.65.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,050 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.84.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.