Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 104,499 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,499 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 62,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

