Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 30,863 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,863 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.