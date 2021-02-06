Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 32,119 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

