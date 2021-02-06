Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,669 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,200 shares of company stock worth $5,219,461. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

