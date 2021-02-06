Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 837 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.17.

MTCH stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average is $126.21. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

