Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.