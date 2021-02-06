Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $439.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.69. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $448.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ROKU shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.