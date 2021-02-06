Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 17,445 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of -108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $185.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,766,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,667 shares of company stock valued at $64,197,615. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

