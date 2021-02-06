Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 17,636 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,628,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

