Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 271 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP stock opened at $908.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $902.44 and a 200-day moving average of $859.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.