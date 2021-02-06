Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 27,549 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,549 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $142,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.45 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.51. The company has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.