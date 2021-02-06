Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,066 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

