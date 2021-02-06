Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,120 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.65.

Shares of RNG opened at $407.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -331.03 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.86 and a 200 day moving average of $311.63. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $407.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 624 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.43, for a total transaction of $216,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 159,596 shares in the company, valued at $55,288,842.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,165,159. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

