Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,369 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after purchasing an additional 531,981 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.