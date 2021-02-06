Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The AES by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The AES by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

AES opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

