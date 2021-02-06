Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $148.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

