Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $1,209,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,579. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $199.52 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.87.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.