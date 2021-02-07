-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The Alkaline Water also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million.

Shares of NYSE WTER traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,510. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

