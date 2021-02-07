$0.08 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Repay posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $67,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 742,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,372. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.