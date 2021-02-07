$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million.

Several analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after buying an additional 77,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 531,224 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

