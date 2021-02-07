-$0.12 EPS Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). PROS reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $45,301.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,656.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,159 shares of company stock worth $8,075,423. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,504,000 after purchasing an additional 124,642 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of PROS by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 383,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,361. PROS has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

