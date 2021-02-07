$0.14 EPS Expected for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 7,809,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,796,000 after buying an additional 4,435,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,571,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,962 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $6,656,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 192.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 796,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $2,754,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

