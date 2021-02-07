$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%.

OESX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 384,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 126,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.13 million, a P/E ratio of 263.07 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

