$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for KT Co. (NYSE:KT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KT Co. (NYSE:KT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KT’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KT will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KT.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter.

NYSE:KT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.41. 1,954,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,602. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. KT has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in KT by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KT by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KT by 115.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,953 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

