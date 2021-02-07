$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.48. 1,431,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,965. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $196,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,330,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 34.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

