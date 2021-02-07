-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have commented on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

CRVS stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

