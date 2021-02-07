-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.
A number of analysts have commented on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.