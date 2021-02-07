-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Potbelly reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth $6,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 50,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,924. The stock has a market cap of $125.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

